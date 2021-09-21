   
Covid Safe Ticket will remain red for 11 days after positive test
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
    Following last week’s revelation that anyone with a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) that subsequently tested positive could still obtain a green CST in their CovidSafeBE app, the system has now been updated.

    Now, anyone who returns a positive PCR or antigen test for Covid-19 will not be able to show a valid CST for 11 days. Instead of the normal green certificate that indicates that an individual is infected with the virus, in these cases the CST will now show red. This will prevent them from gaining access to events or venues that require the certificate.

    On Monday, the Council of Ministers agreed on a modification to the cooperation agreement between federal bodies. This concerns data sharing linked to the European digital Covid certificate and the CST. The decision follows a request for this issue to be solved that was submitted by the Consultative Committee on Friday.

