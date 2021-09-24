Coronavirus figures better than expected but fourth wave ‘still possible’

Van Gucht stressed that a big difference can be seen between the Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels.
“In Flanders, there is a slight increase in infections, while in Brussels there is a slight downward trend. This can probably be explained by a decrease in the number of returning travellers and the stricter measures,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Wallonia, the number of infections is still on the rise, especially in the province of Liège.
Most infections are detected among children and teenagers, but with the start of the new academic year, an increase among young adults is also predicted.
As the models still show the situation could worsen, Van Gucht once again called on people to avoid taking unnecessary risks and to follow the measures in place to fight the coronavirus.
“Reducing risky behaviour by 20% can halve the burden in hospitals,” Van Gucht said, adding that this can be achieved by wearing a face mask in crowded areas, ensuring good ventilation, complying with contact tracing, and respecting quarantine measures.
“Every transmission chain we can break contributes to a reduction in the number of risk contacts,” Van Gucht concluded.