   
Brussels: 3rd vaccine dose available to over 65s from Monday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 01 October, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels: 3rd vaccine dose available to over 65s...
Brussels new ‘StamEuropa’ aims to bring people together...
Australia to reopen borders after 18 months of...
Belgium upholds ban on ritual slaughter for Jews...
Belgium in Brief: Shaking The Mask Habit ...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 01 October 2021
    Brussels: 3rd vaccine dose available to over 65s from Monday
    Brussels new ‘StamEuropa’ aims to bring people together in European Quarter
    Australia to reopen borders after 18 months of closure
    Belgium upholds ban on ritual slaughter for Jews and Muslims
    Belgium in Brief: Shaking The Mask Habit 
    Belgium is looking for 5,000 lorry drivers to prevent empty shelves
    Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October
    #BringBondtoBrussels: Brussels wants to be next James Bond movie location
    Nightclubs reopen at midnight on Friday
    Westmalle brewery wants to see your old beer glasses
    Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Average daily death toll rises
    High risk of autumn surge in COVID-19 in countries with insufficient vaccination coverage, warns ECDC
    These relaxations are coming into force today
    100 German hooligans arrested in Antwerp ahead of football game
    Seven injured in gas explosion in Brussels apartment building
    What’s new from 1 October?
    Rubbish-spewing dragon in Brussels highlights EU waste export
    Sarkozy receives one year prison sentence for illegal campaign financing
    Another Shetland pony killed by wolves
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels: 3rd vaccine dose available to over 65s from Monday

    Friday, 01 October 2021

    Credit: Benoit Doppagne/Belga

    Brussels residents aged 65 and over will be able to go to a vaccination point from Monday 4 October to receive their booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) announced in a press release on Friday.

    From Monday 11 October, 128,000 fully vaccinated Brussels residents will gradually receive an invitation to be vaccinated, starting with people aged 85 and over, reports Belga News Agency. They will have to show their identity card.

    In addition to vaccination centres in Forest, Molenbeek, Pachéco and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Brussels residents will be able to visit a Vacci-Bus, a local vaccination centre, their doctor, certain medical centres and certain hospitals if they are taking part in the vaccination, according to Cocom.

    Related News:

     

    The third dose will be administered at least four months after the second dose of an Astra Zeneca vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and at least six months after the second dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The booster will always be a messenger RNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna.

    For more information, Cocom recommends patients consult the coronavirus.brussels website, which provides information including the type of vaccine administered per location.

    Those applying for a third dose must ensure that the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are indeed offered at the chosen location, which is currently the case in the four major vaccination centres.

    The Interministerial Health Conference (IMC) had decided on 25 September that anyone over 65 years of age would also receive a booster vaccination, after nursing home residents and people with co-morbidity factors.