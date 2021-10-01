Brussels: 3rd vaccine dose available to over 65s from Monday

Brussels residents aged 65 and over will be able to go to a vaccination point from Monday 4 October to receive their booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) announced in a press release on Friday.

From Monday 11 October, 128,000 fully vaccinated Brussels residents will gradually receive an invitation to be vaccinated, starting with people aged 85 and over, reports Belga News Agency. They will have to show their identity card.

In addition to vaccination centres in Forest, Molenbeek, Pachéco and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Brussels residents will be able to visit a Vacci-Bus, a local vaccination centre, their doctor, certain medical centres and certain hospitals if they are taking part in the vaccination, according to Cocom.

Related News:

The third dose will be administered at least four months after the second dose of an Astra Zeneca vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and at least six months after the second dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The booster will always be a messenger RNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna.

For more information, Cocom recommends patients consult the coronavirus.brussels website, which provides information including the type of vaccine administered per location.

Those applying for a third dose must ensure that the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are indeed offered at the chosen location, which is currently the case in the four major vaccination centres.

The Interministerial Health Conference (IMC) had decided on 25 September that anyone over 65 years of age would also receive a booster vaccination, after nursing home residents and people with co-morbidity factors.