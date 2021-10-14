   
Increase in new coronavirus figures continues
Thursday, 14 October, 2021
    Thursday, 14 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The number of people becoming infected with the coronavirus in Belgium is continuing to increase, while the number of hospitalised people is nearing 800.

    Between 3 and 10 October, an average of 2,114 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 12% increase from the previous seven days, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

    The average number of tests taken has increased slightly to 44,564.9, while the positivity rate has also risen, now sitting at 5.1%, up by 0.4% since last week.

    During the same period, an average of nine people died per day from the virus, a 5% increase compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,726.

    The number of hospitalisations, meanwhile, is still decreasing, but at a slower pace, as between 7 and 13 October, on average 57.3 patients suffering from Covid-19  were admitted to hospitals per day, a 3% decrease since the previous week.

    On Wednesday, a total of 779 people were in hospitals due to an infection (12 more than on Tuesday), including 201 patients being treated in intensive care (+1), with 104 on a ventilator (-7).

    The virus reproduction rate sits at 1.00, a 1% decrease compared to last week’s average. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is above 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, now sits at 243.6 over the past 14 days.

    As of Tuesday, more than 8.63 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.47 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 86% of the adult population in Belgium, and 74% of the total population.

    Belgium has also started administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to people from certain vulnerable groups to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. As of Tuesday, more than 316,600 people had received such a dose.

    The Brussels Times

