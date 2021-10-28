   
Brussels and Wallonia once again dark red on European travel map
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
    Brussels and Wallonia once again dark red on European travel map

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Brussels has once again turned dark red on the travel map as the coronavirus situation worsens. Credit: Belga

    The Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia have turned dark red in the latest update to the travel map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday.

    The dark red colour indicates that more than 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were detected over the past two weeks in both regions, as the epidemiological situation worsens in various EU Member States.

    Meanwhile, Flanders is still coloured red on the map, joining The Netherlands, Germany and Norway, which all turned red in the latest update.

    Only various regions in Italy and Spain remain green, however, some have also coloured orange since last week’s update, while the Basque Country in Spain even turned red.

    France, of which regions in the north and south were still partly green last week, has now completely coloured orange, as coronavirus cases are rising here as well.

    In Eastern Europe, the situation is deteriorating at the fastest pace, as the whole of Romania, Slovakia, as well as the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, coloured dark red.

    Every Thursday, the ECDC publishes its map with colour codes based on the number of infections and the percentage of positive tests in the past 14 days.

    These provide an indication for the EU Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colours are also taken into account for the admission of travellers to their own countries.

    Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they can demand a negative test and/or quarantine for (unvaccinated) people coming from orange or red zones.

