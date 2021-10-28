Brussels and Wallonia once again dark red on European travel map

Brussels has once again turned dark red on the travel map as the coronavirus situation worsens. Credit: Belga

The Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia have turned dark red in the latest update to the travel map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday.

The dark red colour indicates that more than 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were detected over the past two weeks in both regions, as the epidemiological situation worsens in various EU Member States.

Meanwhile, Flanders is still coloured red on the map, joining The Netherlands, Germany and Norway, which all turned red in the latest update.

Updated 🚦 maps are online! These maps aim to support the @EUCouncil recommendation on travel measures in the EU during #COVID19 pandemic. Color-blind friendly map in the next tweet.https://t.co/CcBVx6B0o5 pic.twitter.com/I4jabBOi8M — ECDC (@ECDC_EU) October 28, 2021

Only various regions in Italy and Spain remain green, however, some have also coloured orange since last week’s update, while the Basque Country in Spain even turned red.

France, of which regions in the north and south were still partly green last week, has now completely coloured orange, as coronavirus cases are rising here as well.

In Eastern Europe, the situation is deteriorating at the fastest pace, as the whole of Romania, Slovakia, as well as the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, coloured dark red.

Every Thursday, the ECDC publishes its map with colour codes based on the number of infections and the percentage of positive tests in the past 14 days.

These provide an indication for the EU Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colours are also taken into account for the admission of travellers to their own countries.

Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they can demand a negative test and/or quarantine for (unvaccinated) people coming from orange or red zones.