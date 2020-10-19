   
Belgian government continues talks with sectors hit by new coronavirus measures
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian government continues talks with sectors hit by...
Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?...
Coronavirus: Belgian labs lagging behind surge in new...
Coronavirus: Health Minister warns of approaching ‘tsunami’ in...
Study: UK will lose 37% of foreign investment...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 October 2020
    Belgian government continues talks with sectors hit by new coronavirus measures
    Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?
    Coronavirus: Belgian labs lagging behind surge in new cases
    Coronavirus: Health Minister warns of approaching ‘tsunami’ in Brussels
    Study: UK will lose 37% of foreign investment after Brexit
    Enlargement: Candidate countries still far away from joining the EU
    Brexit: UK says the ball is in the EU’s court
    Covid-19: Flanders’ higher education moves to code orange
    Coronavirus: Global death toll tops 1.1 million
    Covid-19: closing restaurants is ‘difficult to grasp’, says Bart De Wever
    Brexit: UK businesses urge politicians to reach deal with EU
    New controls on slaughterhouses are ‘window-dressing’
    Belgium’s police zones will enforce new Covid-19 measures in a uniform way
    Belgium makes teleworking ‘where possible’ mandatory again
    Germany prepared to take in Covid-19 patients from other EU countries, foreign minister says
    ‘Swamped’ Liège coronavirus testing centre closes for a week
    GP who declined mask has infected about 100 patients
    Federal government receives representatives of sectors affected by new Covid-19 measures
    Research: Coronavirus can remain active on skin for nine hours
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s infection numbers continue to rise
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian government continues talks with sectors hit by new coronavirus measures

    Monday, 19 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Minister for the Self-Employed and SMEs David Clarinval (MR) is meeting with representatives of sectors affected by the new measures announced by the Consultative Committee on Friday against the spread of the coronavirus.

    On Sunday, Ministers Pierres-Yves Dermagne and David Clarinval and representatives of the Health and Finance cabinets had first met with representatives of the hospitality industry, caterers and night clubs, followed by representatives of the events, culture and fairgrounds sector, in talks that all parties involved called constructive.

    This morning, representatives of the Union of the Middle Classes, Unizo (Union of independent entrepreneurs), the SNI (Neutral Syndicate for Independants), the Federation of the Belgian Food Industry and Comeos (Federation of Commerce and Services) have been meeting with Clarinval since 9:00 AM.

    Related News

     

    As in the meetings on Sunday morning, the aim is to explain to the representatives of employers and self-employed persons the additional aid measures decided at federal level to lighten the burden caused by the measures announced on Friday.

    The measures that change from today include a tightening of the social bubble, the compulsory closure of restaurants and bars and the halt of banquets and receptions, with a few exceptions.

    The Brussels Times