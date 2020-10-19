Belgian government continues talks with sectors hit by new coronavirus measures

The Minister for the Self-Employed and SMEs David Clarinval (MR) is meeting with representatives of sectors affected by the new measures announced by the Consultative Committee on Friday against the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Ministers Pierres-Yves Dermagne and David Clarinval and representatives of the Health and Finance cabinets had first met with representatives of the hospitality industry, caterers and night clubs, followed by representatives of the events, culture and fairgrounds sector, in talks that all parties involved called constructive.

This morning, representatives of the Union of the Middle Classes, Unizo (Union of independent entrepreneurs), the SNI (Neutral Syndicate for Independants), the Federation of the Belgian Food Industry and Comeos (Federation of Commerce and Services) have been meeting with Clarinval since 9:00 AM.

As in the meetings on Sunday morning, the aim is to explain to the representatives of employers and self-employed persons the additional aid measures decided at federal level to lighten the burden caused by the measures announced on Friday.

The measures that change from today include a tightening of the social bubble, the compulsory closure of restaurants and bars and the halt of banquets and receptions, with a few exceptions.

