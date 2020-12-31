Workers who cannot telework during quarantine to get temporary unemployment
Thursday, 31 December 2020
Credit: Pixabay
Workers returning to Belgium who cannot telework during their quarantine will be able to benefit from temporary unemployment, Federal Employment Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne announced.
“We believe that there is no alternative to making them benefit from temporary unemployment. This is a priori the only possibility,” Dermagne’s spokesman Nicolas Gillard told Belga News Agency on Thursday.
The decision is in line with a request from the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB) following the decision by Belgium’s Consultative Committee to tighten rules for travellers returning to Belgium from abroad.