   
Workers who cannot telework during quarantine to get temporary unemployment
Thursday, 31 December, 2020
    Workers who cannot telework during quarantine to get temporary unemployment

    Thursday, 31 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Workers returning to Belgium who cannot telework during their quarantine will be able to benefit from temporary unemployment, Federal Employment Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne announced.

    “We believe that there is no alternative to making them benefit from temporary unemployment. This is a priori the only possibility,” Dermagne’s spokesman Nicolas Gillard told Belga News Agency on Thursday.

    The decision is in line with a request from the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB) following the decision by Belgium’s Consultative Committee to tighten rules for travellers returning to Belgium from abroad.

    That decision sees a mandatory quarantine instated after a stay of more than 48 hours in a red zone, and a PCR test on days 1 and 7 of the quarantine, with room for only few exceptions.

    The new measures sparked fears among Belgium’s various employers’ organisations over the practical consequences on the functioning of the workforce.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times