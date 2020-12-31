   
No temporary unemployment after all for quarantined workers who can’t telework
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 31 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airport boosts its coronavirus testing capacity...
These measures are in force on New Year’s...
What Belgium’s tightened travel rules mean for holidaymakers...
Brexit: Boris Johnson’s father requests French passport...
Second lockdown has led to an increase in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 31 December 2020
    Brussels Airport boosts its coronavirus testing capacity
    These measures are in force on New Year’s Eve in Belgium
    What Belgium’s tightened travel rules mean for holidaymakers
    Brexit: Boris Johnson’s father requests French passport
    Second lockdown has led to an increase in missing persons
    Belgian girl who announces suicide on TikTok stopped by Spanish police
    No temporary unemployment after all for quarantined workers who can’t telework
    Hautes Fagnes tourist spot in Ardennes closed from today
    Belgium in Brief: New Travel Rules (Once Again)
    Annus horribilis: Here’s what Belgians will remember of 2020
    Workers who cannot telework during quarantine to get temporary unemployment
    Gasoline and diesel become cheaper from tomorrow
    Children returning from holidays not allowed to go to school on Monday
    Weather report: snow expected on last day of 2020
    Government has €200,000 to fight ‘period poverty’
    Revealed: Flemish socialist leader bought votes in end-of-year lists
    Belgium announces systematic checks on returning travellers in stations and airports
    Flemish education minister posts comedy New Year message
    Belgium’s daily coronavirus infections continue to drop
    What happens if you arrive in Belgium after curfew?
    View more
    Share article:

    No temporary unemployment after all for quarantined workers who can’t telework

    Thursday, 31 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgium reversed the decision to allow temporary unemployment to workers returning to Belgium who cannot telework during their quarantine.

    The opposite had initially been announced, but after a “debate” within the government, a spokesman for Federal Employment Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne said that these workers would have to take leave instead.

    “We do not want to punish the people who chose to take a trip after all,” according to Dermagne, “but it seems logical and reasonable to us that they should not be entitled to temporary unemployment.”

    Related News

     

    People returning to Belgium from a red zone after a stay of more than 48 hours have to quarantine and take a PCR test on days one and seven of the quarantine, with few exceptions to the rule.

    One of the exceptions is for people who had to travel to another country for work reasons.

    More details on the new measures for returning travellers can be found here.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times