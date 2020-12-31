No temporary unemployment after all for quarantined workers who can’t telework
Thursday, 31 December 2020
Credit: Pixabay
Belgium reversed the decision to allow temporary unemployment to workers returning to Belgium who cannot telework during their quarantine.
The opposite had initially been announced, but after a “debate” within the government, a spokesman for Federal Employment Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne said that these workers would have to take leave instead.
“We do not want to punish the people who chose to take a trip after all,” according to Dermagne, “but it seems logical and reasonable to us that they should not be entitled to temporary unemployment.”