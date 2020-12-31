No temporary unemployment after all for quarantined workers who can’t telework

Belgium reversed the decision to allow temporary unemployment to workers returning to Belgium who cannot telework during their quarantine.

The opposite had initially been announced, but after a “debate” within the government, a spokesman for Federal Employment Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne said that these workers would have to take leave instead.

“We do not want to punish the people who chose to take a trip after all,” according to Dermagne, “but it seems logical and reasonable to us that they should not be entitled to temporary unemployment.”

People returning to Belgium from a red zone after a stay of more than 48 hours have to quarantine and take a PCR test on days one and seven of the quarantine, with few exceptions to the rule.

One of the exceptions is for people who had to travel to another country for work reasons.

More details on the new measures for returning travellers can be found here.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times