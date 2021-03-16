   
Workers under 25 hit hardest by coronavirus crisis
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Latest News:
Workers under 25 hit hardest by coronavirus crisis...
Chambermaid murdered by escaped psychiatric patient in Brussels...
Rain and a chance of snow in Belgium...
‘Fixed in advance’: Belgians can’t get out of...
Belgium will continue using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, task...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Workers under 25 hit hardest by coronavirus crisis
    Chambermaid murdered by escaped psychiatric patient in Brussels ringroad hotel
    Rain and a chance of snow in Belgium today
    ‘Fixed in advance’: Belgians can’t get out of AstraZeneca vaccination
    Belgium will continue using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, task force says
    ‘Reopening terraces totally out of question’: Vandenbroucke says
    Over half of Belgian cities have dangerous levels of air pollution
    Over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care again
    British Airways passengers can now add proof of vaccination to booking
    Nine months after first lockdown, Belgium sees fewer births
    Belgium’s largest vaccination centre temporarily closed again
    Flanders’ largest onshore wind farm operational
    Lime launches electric scooters in Antwerp
    EMA meets to reconsider AstraZeneca’s vaccine
    EU takes legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement
    Rheumatic drugs don’t work against Covid-19, Belgian study shows
    Organised crime foots the bill for Operation Sky
    ‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site InstaMatch
    ‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert says
    Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space
    View more
    Share article:

    Workers under 25 hit hardest by coronavirus crisis

    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Workers under 25 are the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, according to a survey by HR specialist SD Worx published on Tuesday.

    The young workers are most likely to work in sectors with the highest incidence of temporary unemployment. Since the beginning of the crisis, under-25s have been on average 40% more time temporarily unemployed than the average Belgian.

    In February, young people were temporarily unemployed on 5.6% of days worked. They were also the most likely to stay at home last year, with an average of 7.99% temporary unemployment out of the total number of days worked.

    Overall, the lower the age, the higher the temporary unemployment. The only exception is the over-60s, who are the second most temporarily unemployed age group, but far behind the youngest (at 4.22%). In the 24-29 age group, this figure falls to 4.08%.

    Related News

     

    The plight of young people is explained by the crisis hitting the sectors where they are most active. “In this age group we have a high proportion of young people without higher education who are more often employed in sectors that have suffered greatly from the crisis,” said Jean-Luc Vanneuwenhuyse of SD Worx.

    Examples include hairdressing and beauty care, hotels and restaurants, cleaning, food trade, the socio-cultural sector, garages, landscaping and garden maintenance and ground handling at airports.

    The SD Worx report is based on the salary data of 70,000 employers and almost one million Belgian employees.

    The Brussels Times