Switzerland to tighten travel restrictions for Belgians...

Switzerland will tighten its coronavirus measures for travellers from Belgium from Thursday 20 August.

On Wednesday, the official new rules will be published on Belgium’s Foreign Affairs website.

As of Thursday, travellers wanting to go to Switzerland from Belgium will have to spend 10 days in quarantine once they arrive, before they are allowed to walk around freely.

Within two days of their arrival, Belgians will also have to report to the competent department of the canton in which they are staying.

The stricter conditions are not only in force for Belgium, but will also apply to travellers from the Balearic Islands and Albania.

