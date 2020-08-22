   
Children returning from red zones now cannot go to school on 1 September
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 22 August, 2020
Latest News:
Children returning from red zones now cannot go...
Cancer diagnoses fell by 44% in April because...
Two boys aged 12 and 13 locked up...
Coronavirus: another 30 infections in Mechelen nursing home...
Second wave would not have happened without ‘bubble...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 22 August 2020
    Children returning from red zones now cannot go to school on 1 September
    Cancer diagnoses fell by 44% in April because of lockdown
    Two boys aged 12 and 13 locked up after series of robberies
    Coronavirus: another 30 infections in Mechelen nursing home
    Second wave would not have happened without ‘bubble of 15’, says Marc Van Ranst
    Deconfinement: ‘tidal wave’ of evictions expected from September
    Children over 12 should now also wear face masks, WHO advises
    2,600 Belgian clients involved in Credit Suisse investigation
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Belgium bans travel to additional regions in Spain and France
    Belarusian president vows to ‘solve the problem’ of protests in his country
    Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00 PM
    Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people
    Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing homes
    UN court convicts one person for 2005 terror attack in Lebanon – justice served?
    Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts ‘shocked’ as AstraZeneca seeks liability waiver for vaccine
    Brussels Airlines: Commission approves Belgian state aid
    Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon fights to become world champion in tense rematch
    View more
    Share article:

    Children returning from red zones now cannot go to school on 1 September

    Saturday, 22 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Children who return from a red zone now do not escape the obligation to go into quarantine for 14 days, and will miss the beginning of the new school year on 1 September, said Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    “There is a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days, and mandatory testing when returning from a red area,” Van Ranst told VRT. “That means that those children will have to miss the beginning of the school year, unfortunately.”

    His remarks come as the Foreign Affairs Department changed the colour codes of several extra zones on Friday, including the Balearic Islands (such as Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca) and the Madrid region in Spain, and the Bouches du Rhône Departement (which includes Marseille and Aix-en-Provence) in France.

    The quarantine rule also applies when the zone was not yet red at the moment of departure in Belgium, but changed colours during your stay.

    “There will be no exceptions. The start of the new school year will not be easy,” Van Ranst said. “In some schools, children are going to get sick and they want to avoid those chances as much as possible.”

    Related News:

     

    Last Monday, the Crisis Centre warned Belgians who were still planning on going abroad for the increasing number of coronavirus cases across Europe.

    “There is a real chance that the colour code of your holiday destination will change during your stay,” spokesperson Yves Stevens said. “Realise that, in the current circumstances, you are always taking a risk.”

    On Friday, figures by the Inter-Federal Testing and Tracing Committee showed that roughly 1,200 Belgians return from a red travel zone every day, despite to ban on non-essential travel.

    The full – and regularly updated – list of countries and regions that are considered orange and red travel zones can be found here.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times