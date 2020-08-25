Coronavirus: Belgium reports improving figures

All coronavirus indicators in Belgium were down, according to data published Tuesday morning by Sciensano.

For the first time in several weeks, deaths were down by 23%, with a daily average of 7.3 between 15 and 21 August. The total number of deaths since the start of the crisis is now 9,996, or four more deaths than the balance sheet released Monday morning.

A correction of the number of people who have passed away from Covid-19 is expected by the end of the week, as the Flemish Agency for Care and Health has collected “more precise information” when it comes to deaths in nursing homes, virologist Steven Van Gucht said Monday during a crisis centre press conference.

Related Articles

For the ninth day in a row, new cases are down, with an average of 473.3 new positive cases per day over the last seven-day period for which consolidated data is available. That number is 15% lower than the average for the previous week. Belgium now has a total of 82,092 infections.

This decline also concerns hospitalisations, which averaged 27.9 per day between 15 and 21 August ( a drop of 16%) and which now total 18,895 since the beginning of the crisis.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times