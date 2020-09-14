Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November, WHO says
Credit: Belga
October and November will be “tougher” in the face of the pandemic for Europe, the director of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) European branch told AFP on Monday.
“In October, November, we are going to see more mortality,” said Hans Kluge, as the number of registered cases in Europe soars.
While the daily death toll is almost stable for the moment, the increase in the number of daily deaths will be due to the resurgence of cases due to the resumption of the epidemic in Europe, according to the WHO.
“It’s a moment where countries don’t want to hear this bad news, and I understand,” said Kluge, who nevertheless wanted to send “the positive message” that the pandemic “is going to finish, at one moment or another.”