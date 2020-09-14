   
Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November, WHO says
Monday, 14 September, 2020
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November, WHO says
    Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November, WHO says

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    October and November will be “tougher” in the face of the pandemic for Europe, the director of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) European branch told AFP on Monday.

    “In October, November, we are going to see more mortality,” said Hans Kluge, as the number of registered cases in Europe soars.

    While the daily death toll is almost stable for the moment, the increase in the number of daily deaths will be due to the resurgence of cases due to the resumption of the epidemic in Europe, according to the WHO.

    “It’s a moment where countries don’t want to hear this bad news, and I understand,” said Kluge, who nevertheless wanted to send “the positive message” that the pandemic “is going to finish, at one moment or another.”

    On Monday and Tuesday, WHO Europe is bringing together all 50 of its member states to discuss the response to the pandemic and to agree on its five-year strategy.

    Kluge warned those who believe the end of the epidemic will coincide with the development of a vaccine, which is still under way.

    “I hear the whole time: ‘the vaccine is going to be the end of the epidemic’. Of course not,” he said.

    “We don’t even know if the vaccine is going to help all population groups. We are getting some signs now that it will help for one group and not for the other,” he stressed.

    “And then if we have to order different vaccines, what a logistical nightmare!”

    “The end of the pandemic is the moment that we as a community are going to learn how to live with this pandemic. And it depends on us and that’s a very positive message,” he said.

    The Brussels Times