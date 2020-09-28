Travellers to red zones still not entitled to travel assistance
Monday, 28 September 2020
Credit: Belga
Passengers who deliberately travel from Belgium to destinations classified as red zones will still not receive assistance, according to a consultation between insurance companies.
Since Friday, it is no longer forbidden to travel to red zones, where there is an increased risk of Covid-19 infections, but Belgium’s Foreign Ministry “strongly advises against travelling to these zones.”
“Strict deterrence is seen as negative travel advice,” said Mutas, the assistance service common to some 8.8 million members of various insurance companies. As a result, people who do travel to red zones will not benefit from complementary insurance coverage.