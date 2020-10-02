   
Japan to offer Covid-19 vaccine for free
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 October, 2020
Latest News:
Japan to offer Covid-19 vaccine for free...
Coronavirus: New cases rising, but rate of increase...
30 students quarantined after teacher ignores Covid-19 symptoms...
Anti-far-right protest organised in Brussels on Saturday...
Only 5 EU countries contain green zones for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 October 2020
    Japan to offer Covid-19 vaccine for free
    Coronavirus: New cases rising, but rate of increase is slowing down
    30 students quarantined after teacher ignores Covid-19 symptoms
    Anti-far-right protest organised in Brussels on Saturday
    Only 5 EU countries contain green zones for Belgian travellers
    Belgium’s Red Devils green lit to bring fans back to games
    US President Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
    Poll: Only 38% have confidence in the new government
    First report on the rule of law situation in the EU shows mixed picture
    Delphine Boël is now officially a Belgian princess
    Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones
    10 men, 10 women: Belgium’s new government is more female than ever
    Belgian ‘Coronalert’ app already downloaded over 400,000 times
    Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau target of powder letter
    Sophie Wilmès steps down as Belgium’s first female prime minister
    Nearly 3.6 million people applied for Belgium’s free rail pass
    Wilmès gifts new Belgian PM a record of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
    P&O Ferries scraps Zeebrugge-Hull crossing
    Belgium adds new EU areas as red zones for travellers from Friday
    ‘Latest farce’: international media react to Belgium’s new government
    View more
    Share article:

    Japan to offer Covid-19 vaccine for free

    Friday, 02 October 2020
    © Belga

    The coronavirus vaccine will be available for free to all Japanese citizens, a government health agency announced on Friday.

    Japanese citizens will receive at least the first dose of the vaccine for free as the government seeks to contain wider contagion risks and cap the rate of serious and fatal cases, Japanese news agency Kyodo reports.

    Japanese officials said that it remained to be confirmed whether foreign residents in Japan would also benefit from the policy, a health ministry official said including them could only be beneficial for public health.

    Related News:

     

    The country has been racing to secure enough doses of the vaccine from developers AstraZeneca and Pfizer, as their respective clinical trials progress into the final stages.

    Some $6 billion have been earmarked for purchasing the vaccines and the government has agreed to take over companies’ responsibility for the liability costs for any potential side effects.

    The news comes after the country’s new prime minister Yoshihide Suga, who rose to the premiership after Shinzo Abe’s resignation, said Japan was “determined” to host the 2021 Olympics, saying he would “spare no effort” in ensuring the global competition went down safely.

    They also follow recent statements from the president of the International Olympic Committee that the games, originall set to take place in 2020, could take place as planned even without a coronavirus vaccine.

    Despite its relative proximity and close links to China, where the pandemic first originated, Japan has recorded just over 80,000 coronavirus cases and fewer than 2,000 deaths.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times