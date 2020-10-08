   
Italy requires travellers from Belgium to get tested for Covid-19
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
    Italy requires travellers from Belgium to get tested for Covid-19

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Anyone travelling to Italy from Belgium will be required to carry out a coronavirus test beforehand, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday evening.

    “I have signed a decree that provides for mandatory coronavirus testing for travellers from Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic,” the minister said on his Facebook page.

    The measure was already in place for other countries such as Spain and Greece.

    The Italian government is being forced to tighten its health measures to combat the new virus as infections are on the rise again.

    It is now compulsory to wear a face mask outdoors throughout the country from the age of six, except in “isolated” situations, such as walking alone in a park. The government has extended the state of emergency in Italy until 31 December.

    Most of Italy is coded orange on the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ map that shows where people are allowed to travel in Europe and under which conditions.

    An orange designation means that travel is possible, but the Belgian authorities recommend increased vigilance. Travellers are not required to get tested and quarantine upon return to Belgium.

    Calabria, in the south of the country, is coded green, meaning that travel is possible there without any restrictions upon return to Belgium.

    Foreign Affairs recently announced that it was expanding its list of red zones again from Friday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times