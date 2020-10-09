New local lockdowns in France are possible, expert warns

Delfraissy explained that the government’s strategy is comparable to a pressure cooker, in that “we let it blow a little, we let the steam out, then we close it for 15 days or three weeks, we take restrictive measures.”
“These are transitional measures that allow the virus not to circulate too much, then we reopen and we’ll close again in another town,” he said.
In addition, the country is underlining the importance of distancing measures and the older population’s need to protect themselves.
Belgium recently added more regions in France to its list of red travel zones, meaning a Covid-19 test and quarantine are mandatory upon return. None of mainland France is currently listed as a green travel zone.