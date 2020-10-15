   
Up to 15% of Belgium’s hospital staff could drop out
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
Latest News:
Up to 15% of Belgium’s hospital staff could...
EU Commission chief von der Leyen to self-isolate...
Covid-19: Things are not the same as March-April...
France and Netherlands call on EU to regulate...
New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    Up to 15% of Belgium’s hospital staff could drop out
    EU Commission chief von der Leyen to self-isolate after Covid-19 contact
    Covid-19: Things are not the same as March-April wave, says WHO
    France and Netherlands call on EU to regulate Google, Amazon and Facebook
    New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss tomorrow
    Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by 2100, RMI warns
    Nearly 4 in 10 Brussels inhabitants are at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    EU verdict on Belgian climate report: Must do better
    Huawei labelled as security threat to the EU’s 5G network
    European Commission calls to do ‘everything possible’ to avoid further lockdown
    Brussels doctors call for drastic changes to Covid-19 testing policy
    Belgium records 20 coronavirus deaths, almost 5,500 new infections per day
    Data protection authority ‘no longer able to fulfil its mission’
    Belgium in Brief: What Is Belgium Waiting For?
    Brussels eyes half a billion euros per year with new toll plan
    Only part of Belgium needs a curfew, expert warns
    Brexit: Thank-you note from 1666 could save Flemish fisheries
    Ryanair scraps 60% flights this winter
    New government: 838 ministerial staff and €434 million running costs
    Coronavirus: University of Ghent will switch to code red
    View more
    Share article:

    Up to 15% of Belgium’s hospital staff could drop out

    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In some hospitals in Belgium, up to 15% of staff are at risk of dropping out in the next few weeks, said Marc Geboers, director of general hospitals at Zorgnet-Icuro.

    The umbrella organisation had a meeting on Thursday morning with the Hospital & Transport Surge Capacity working group of the federal government.

    Since Wednesday, all Belgian hospitals have had to scale up to phase 1A, whereby a quarter of the intensive care beds are kept free for Covid-19 patients.

    At the same time, the pressure on staff has also increased enormously in recent weeks and may even increase further. Zorgnet-Icuro even fears that in some hospitals 10 to 15% of staff may drop out in the next few weeks.

    Related News

     

    “A lot of care personnel are themselves sick or have to spend some time in quarantine,” said Geboers. “But there are also a lot of staff who are under threat of burn-outs, because the pressure on their shoulders has been very high for a long time.”

    “If further scaling up is needed, that can cause problems in some hospitals,” he added.

    That’s why Zorgnet-Icuro had a meeting with the federal working group. “Among other things, we asked them to draw up clear rules on quarantine, so that we can keep staff outage to a minimum,” Geboers explained.

    “We also hope that there will be an influx from other branches, which are struggling with technical unemployment, in order to relieve the staff in other care tasks. These proposals will now be discussed federally.”

    If there are no solutions and the pressure on hospitals continues to increase, Geboers sees no other solution than to reduce non-essential care further in the coming weeks.

    “We will then have to use staff from other departments to assist in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. And that, of course, will have consequences for non-urgent care.”

    The Brussels Times