Coronavirus: Brussels university activates code red from Monday...

The Free University of Brussels (VUB) will go into “code red with accompanying measures” on Monday, the spokesman for the Brussels university announced on Wednesday.

These accompanying measures will apply to first-year and international students in particular, as well as to staff.

Under code red, courses at the VUB will be conducted at a maximum distance and staff will be asked to telework.

An exception will be made for seminars and practical work which require the use of equipment or physical presence. Courses and research activities that are difficult to organise online may also be held on campus.

Accompanying measures will also be put in place for specific groups. First-year students will continue to be offered, as far as possible, face-to-face seminars, practical work and exercises. “This is important for their social contacts and psychosocial wellbeing during their start at university,” stresses the institution.

International students will have the right to a “buddy project” to ensure they are given the best possible welcome and study facilities.

For vulnerable students with difficult family situations, facilities will be set up on campus for them to study and receive psychosocial support.

The university restaurants in Jette and Etterbeek will continue to offer take-away meals and the library will remain open.

Finally, the VUB advises all its students to install the coronalert application and to strictly follow the sanitary measures.

The Brussels Times