   
Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian Red Cross
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 October, 2020
Latest News:
Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian...
Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in...
Toilet paper sales back up as coronavirus shifts...
More than 1 in 10 people in Brussels...
Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian Red Cross
    Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in Brussels
    Toilet paper sales back up as coronavirus shifts shopping habits
    More than 1 in 10 people in Brussels waiting for social housing
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    Antwerp makes buttons at pedestrian crossings elbow-friendly
    Belgium’s barometer isn’t useful until we weather the ‘storm’
    Covid-19: three Brussels schools stop work to demand closure from Monday
    Orange introduces 5G applications to Port of Antwerp network
    Second lockdown would not be ‘smartest solution’ for Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Call It A Lockdown
    Flanders issues manual to managing monuments of colonial past
    Charleroi police officer keeps working despite positive Covid-19 test
    Belgium breaks average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day
    Tax authorities step up the fight against tax-dodgers
    AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine triggers ‘strong immune response’: study
    Weather report: RMI issues yellow alert for fog in Brussels
    Nine out of ten Belgian provinces reach highest alarm phase
    GP who worked without a mask infected seven people
    View more
    Share article:

    Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian Red Cross

    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian Red Cross is looking for plasma donors, inter-federal spokesman Yves Van Laethem said on Friday at a Crisis Centre press briefing.

    In addition to the usual criteria to be able to make such a donation, potential donors must also have recovered from Covid-19.

    The plasma collected is being used for two Belgian studies, by Leuven’s University Hospital and the CHU of Liège, to establish “whether the antibodies developed by recovered persons can help severely affected patients in the acute phase of the disease.”

    If the results of these studies prove positive, “this treatment could be an essential boost for patients in the acute phase, for whom we do not yet have drugs that can eliminate the virus,” Van Laethem emphasised.

    Related News

     

    “Without new donors, these studies will have to be suspended, since the stocks of plasma are currently running out,” he said.

    The Red Cross is looking for adult donors who are healthy, have recovered from the coronavirus and have been symptom-free for 17 days. For immunological reasons, women who have already had a pregnancy cannot participate.

    Volunteers who meet the criteria and wish to participate can contact their doctor or the Belgian Red Cross blood service via this website or by calling 081/58.59.88.

    The Brussels Times