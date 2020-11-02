   
Italy will further tighten coronavirus measures
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 November, 2020
Latest News:
Sinterklaas will still come to Belgium this year,...
Italy will further tighten coronavirus measures...
Bus offering ‘rapid coronavirus tests’ to Flemish companies...
Ancienne Belgique closes its doors until 2021...
Nigel Farage transforms Brexit Party into anti-lockdown party...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 November 2020
    Sinterklaas will still come to Belgium this year, despite lockdown
    Italy will further tighten coronavirus measures
    Bus offering ‘rapid coronavirus tests’ to Flemish companies deemed illegal
    Ancienne Belgique closes its doors until 2021
    Nigel Farage transforms Brexit Party into anti-lockdown party
    Belgium ‘still a long way’ from herd immunity, says Steven Van Gucht
    Belgium’s lockdown may become stricter if not respected, Di Rupo warns
    One ‘cuddle contact’, no visits: how Belgium’s new contact rules work
    Brussels cancels driving classes and exams due to coronavirus measures
    Belgium’s rapid rise in Covid-19 infections begins to slow down
    In Photos: STIB covers old metro carriages with Brussels landmarks
    Belgium in Brief: Last Plane Out Of Belgium
    Work inspectors warn of understaffing to check mandatory shift to telework
    Cheat Sheet: How does this lockdown work?
    Belgian average rises to over 15,500 coronavirus cases per day
    More than 1.2 million coronavirus deaths registered worldwide
    Lockdown or not, Belgium warned Christmas won’t be the same
    ‘Surreal’ scenes at Brussels Airport ahead of Belgian lockdown
    Less than 2% of employers granted a teleworking allowance
    Belgian police shut down gatherings on Halloween weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    Italy will further tighten coronavirus measures

    Monday, 02 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Italy will further tighten its measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday.

    The country is hard-hit and has counted 731,588 confirmed cases as of Monday and 39,059 Italians have lost their lives to the virus, according to data from the Italian Health Ministry. Italy counted 32,000 new infections in a day on Saturday.

    Italy’s current coronavirus measures will become stricter, a curfew will be in place from 9:00 PM and travel must be limited as much as possible. Travel between regions is no longer allowed.

    Related News

     

    Other restrictions will include the closure of shopping centres during weekends and reducing the capacity limit on public transport from 80 to 50%.

    Conte also wants to divide the country into three zones depending on the level of risk. Additional limitations can be imposed for the different zones depending on the severity, according to VRT NWS.

    A government decree with all the latest measures will be published in the coming days, according to Reuters. It is the fourth decree with new measures in a month’s time.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times