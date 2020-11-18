Belgium subscribes to purchase of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine...

Belgium will subscribe to the European purchase of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke told the Flemish parliament on Wednesday.

The Interministerial Public Health Conference decided on Wednesday that it would purchase 5 million doses of the vaccine, which could vaccinate 2.5 million people, if the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine gets approved.

It is the third vaccine that Belgium has subscribed to through the European Commission, after AstraZenace-Oxford’s vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Belgium’s federal government would pay 80% of the sum, and the different regions will then account for the remaining 20%, according to Le Soir.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine on Wednesday was said to be 95% effective according to the full results of their large-scale clinical trial, the two companies announced in a press release.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times