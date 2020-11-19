   
Vaccination represents less than 0.5% of Belgium’s health care budget
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 November, 2020
Latest News:
Vaccination represents less than 0.5% of Belgium’s health...
‘Belgian Mr Bean’: state secretary dragged over ‘incomprehensible’...
Antwerp port entrepreneur buys up iconic city office...
Antwerp governor calls for nationwide fireworks ban...
Coronavirus: all infection figures continue to drop...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    Vaccination represents less than 0.5% of Belgium’s health care budget
    ‘Belgian Mr Bean’: state secretary dragged over ‘incomprehensible’ Dutch
    Antwerp port entrepreneur buys up iconic city office tower
    Antwerp governor calls for nationwide fireworks ban
    Coronavirus: all infection figures continue to drop
    Flemish government invests €100,000 in video games
    George Soros calls on EU to stand up to Hungary and Poland
    Deconfining for Christmas isn’t worth a third Coronavirus wave, warns PM 
    Rue Neuve street art calls for fair pay for clothing workers
    Over 400 fines for face mask violations on STIB network
    Coronavirus: Belgium falls out of top ten most affected countries
    Brussels Airlines CEO Vranckx leaves after less than a year
    Paul Sobol, Auschwitz survivor, dies in Brussels aged 94
    Brexit: EU and UK are ‘in overtime’, Belgian PM De Croo warns
    Coronavirus: rise in cases expected as Belgium resumes asymptomatic tests
    Belgium subscribes to purchase of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine
    Brussels extends coronavirus curfew into mid-December
    Government doubles down on financial measures for the self-employed
    France is still ‘far from deconfinement’, government warns
    Glottophobia, or accent discrimination: A problem in Belgium?
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccination represents less than 0.5% of Belgium’s health care budget

    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The cost of vaccination programmes represents only 0.44% of the total health care budget in Belgium, according to the results of a study presented Thursday by the MSD Belgium laboratory and Professor Nicolas Dauby, an infectiologist at St. Pierre Hospital in Brussels.

    Moreover, this cost would remain below 1% (0.80%) of the health care budget if all registered vaccines were to be included in the vaccination programmes, the laboratory noted.

    “If every individual in Belgium were vaccinated in full compliance with the current vaccination schedule, the total cost of a lifetime immunisation would be €930,” according to MSD and Dauby, a cost well below that of a few days’ hospitalisation for meningitis or pneumonia, for example.

    Related News

     

    “At a time when some preventable diseases are returning and authorities are looking for ways to make more efficient use of healthcare resources, improving immunisation programmes and their uptake should be a priority in our country,” the experts concluded.

    Vaccines are currently much-discussed in Belgium and throughout the world in the race for a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

    As several companies are announcing Covid-19 vaccines of over 90% effectiveness, Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke announced on Wednesday that Belgium would subscribe to the European Commission’s purchase of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is said to be 95% effective.

    The Brussels Times