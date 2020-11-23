   
UK could approve Pfizer vaccine by next week
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 November, 2020
Latest News:
Spain set to launch large-scale vaccination campaign already...
Coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 4,000 new...
Brussels student out of danger after balcony fall...
We need to talk about harassment in the...
Coronavirus: around 2 million Belgians to get priority...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 November 2020
    Spain set to launch large-scale vaccination campaign already in January
    Coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 4,000 new cases per day
    Brussels student out of danger after balcony fall at lockdown party
    We need to talk about harassment in the European Commission
    Coronavirus: around 2 million Belgians to get priority vaccination
    UK could approve Pfizer vaccine by next week
    Coronavirus immunity lasts up to six months, study shows
    Antwerp institute will study ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in Belgium
    UK faces ‘economic shock,’ Chancellor warns
    440,000 citizens in Belgium are on long-term sick leave
    Coronavirus: Macron wants to end the “uncertainty”
    Belgians travelling to Spain need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test
    Coronavirus: Over 10% of Belgian businesses fear imminent bankruptcy
    Survey: Seven in ten self-employed are under stress
    Antwerp dad and daredevil baby make headline news in US
    Coronavirus: FDA authorises Regeneron treatment
    Police break up lockdown party, arrest 3 in massive operation in Luxembourg Province
    Elon Musk now world’s third richest man, after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
    Covid-19: Patients in hospital will go below 5,000 this week
    Police officer injured following intervention of a man not wearing a mask
    View more
    Share article:

    UK could approve Pfizer vaccine by next week

    Monday, 23 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The UK may already approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer as early as next week, the Daily Telegraph reported Sunday evening.

    The aim is to begin vaccination against Covid-19 as soon as possible across the Channel. The start would then be even quicker than in the United States, where the date of 10 December has been brought forward.

    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, meanwhile, announced that over 2 million people in Belgium will be on the priority list for vaccination, cautioning that “it is not because the first doses are set to arrive by the end of the month of December that everyone will be vaccinated in the coming months.”

    Germany and Spain also plan to authorise the first coronavirus vaccines in December. Both countries are the first in the European Union to present a complete vaccination plan, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. Sanchez promised that a “very substantial” part of Spain’s population would be vaccinated by the end of the first half of 2021.

    In the European Union, there is talk of approving both the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, after mid-December, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. Both vaccines have yielded promising results, with the former showing 95% and the latter showing 94.5% efficiency.

    The G20 leaders for their part promised on Sunday to stop at nothing to ensure fair access to vaccines against Covid-19, according to a draft of the summit’s final declaration.

    The coronavirus pandemic has hit hard around the world, with 57,882,183 confirmed cases and 1,377,395 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). With 16,873,383 cases, Europe is the second-most affected WHO region after the Americas.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    More Covid-19 Vaccine News