   
Death toll rises in nursing home after infected Sinterklaas visit
Monday, 28 December, 2020
    A total of 24 residents of the Hemelrijck nursing home in Mol have died since receiving a visit from a coronavirus infected Sinterklaas on 4 December.

    That death toll means that around one in eight residents in the nursing home died of Covid-19 after the event.

    As of Monday, 158 coronavirus infections were detected following the event, of which 80 live in the residential care centre, 38 in assisted living quarters and 40 members of nursing home staff, the care centre said in a press release.

    Related News

     

    “Our staff continues to work in very challenging circumstances to give the residents all the necessary care and to keep the outbreak under control,” the nursing home said, adding that their first priority was to care for their residence, calling for peace and quiet in doing so.

    On Friday, virologist Marc Van Ranst tweeted that most of the 125 people who had tested positive by then, including Sinterklaas, carried the same strain of the virus.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times