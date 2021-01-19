In Numbers: Where are Belgium’s 285,000 vaccines?...

A total of 285,775 Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to hospitals in Belgium as of last Sunday.

Of this number, 281,775 came from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer/BioNTech, the other 4,000 came from Moderna, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) said Tuesday on its official website.

So, where are they?

Of the 281,775 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines:

155,025 were delivered in Flanders,

104,325 in Wallonia, 19,500 in Brussels

2,925 in the German-speaking Community.

The 4,000 Moderna vaccines were distributed equally among the country’s regions.

According to figures from Sciensano, 112,293 people have received the first dose of the vaccine as of Monday 18 January.

This means that, according to official figures, there are still 173,482 vaccines in stock at the moment.

From Tuesday, the FAMHP will provide a weekly update of the number of doses of the different Covid-19 vaccines delivered to the Belgian hospitals.

The FAMHP also reported that it will communicate regularly on the number of syringes and needles delivered and ordered. For the preparation of the injection – in the case of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, for example, six doses are taken from a vial – 2.15 million syringes and 4 million needles have been ordered.

A total of 175,000 syringes and 425,000 needles had been delivered by January 17. To administer the vaccine, 15,984,000 syringes and 15,450,000 needles were ordered. Of these, 984,000 and 1,050,000 were delivered.

All figures are available on the FAMHP website.

