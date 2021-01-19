Covid-19 vaccination strategy: Belgium’s state of play...

Additionally, the general population will be vaccinated in the vaccination centres, the locations of which were revealed by the Regions last week. “They are now going to work to get those centres ready for the start of the next phase, 1B.”
In those centres, people over 65 years old will be vaccinated first, starting from the oldest ones as well as those with a chronic illness, according to Ramaekers.
Based on Belgium’s vaccination strategy, that phase is set to start in March. If everything goes according to plan, over 70% of the population should be vaccinated by September – the threshold that is considered the minimum for herd immunity.
