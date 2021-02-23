Over 850,000 coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals...

More than 850,000 vaccines have been delivered to Belgium as of 22 February, Belgium’s Federal Agency for Medicine and Health Products (FAMHP) announced on Tuesday.

Most of those vaccines were delivered by Pfizer and BioNTech. A total of 738,465 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were distributed, of which:

436,800 went to Flanders

233,415 went to Wallonia

61,815 went to Brussels

6,435 went to the German-speaking community.

In addition, Belgium has received 46,200 Moderna vaccines. They were divided among the regions as follows:

22,900 went to Flanders

13 800 went to Wallonia

7 500 went to Brussels

2,000 went to the German-speaking community.

Finally, 67,200 AstraZeneca vaccines have been delivered. Of those:

39,400 went to Flanders

2,200 went to Wallonia

25 000 went to Brussels

600 went to the German-speaking community.

In addition, Belgium has received 743,000 syringes and 2,300,000 needles for the preparation of the injection. An additional 1,407,000 syringes and 500,000 needles are expected to arrive by the end of the month.

Finally, 3,256,400 syringes and 2,402,400 needles for the actual injection of the vaccine have been delivered, and millions more are expected by the end of the month.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

