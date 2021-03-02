   
Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so far
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
Latest News:
Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so...
This is just a wave, not third wave,...
Obesity treatments must be considered urgent, says Clinique...
‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine...
Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so far
    This is just a wave, not third wave, says Belgian Covid expert
    Obesity treatments must be considered urgent, says Clinique Saint Jean
    ‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine passports to travel
    Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in February
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Tries to Backtrack On Border Closures
    Belgium can administer 70,000 Pfizer doses per week in March
    ‘One fine and we’ll shut down Brussels’; Uber drivers rally against smartphone ban
    Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban
    Half of new coronavirus infections found in teenagers and their parents
    ‘Unlikely’ coronavirus crisis will be over by end of year, WHO warns
    Weather report: up to 17 degrees expected today
    Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record €8 million in London
    France: Macron wants to wait another ‘4 to 6 weeks’ before easing
    Four out of five young people in Brussels don’t feel safe with police
    Where Belgium’s leftover vaccines are going
    Brussels GPs want to be involved in vaccination campaign
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions rise by 20%
    Morocco suspends all flights to and from Belgium
    Slopes of Brussels’ Justice Palace made car-free from today
    View more
    Share article:

    Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so far

    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s latest figures show that 3.41% of people aged 18 and over have been fully vaccinated so far, while 5.54% of the adult population have at least received their first dose.

    According to data from Sciensano, 509,948 people received the first dose of vaccine, representing 5.54% of the adult population.  In addition, 314,319 second injections have been administered, meaning that 3.41% of people aged 18 and over have been vaccinated.

    Nearly 200,000 doses of vaccine are now available and are reserved for caregivers, Sabine Stordeur of the task force on vaccination explained. Their priority is “neither a favour nor a privilege, it is a question of offering every citizen the chance to be able to count on them in case of need,” she added.

    She also stressed that the vaccination strategy was continually adapted and that any suggestions were analysed “without blinkers or preconceived ideas.”

    Related News

     

    Asked whether it would be appropriate to allow general practitioners to carry out injections during mass vaccination, Stordeur ruled out this possibility.

    “The current logistics are not compatible with vaccination in doctors’ surgeries in view of the preservation” of the products, some of which must be stored at extreme negative temperatures.

    Moreover, when a vial is opened, it is compulsory to vaccinate at least 10 people within six hours, at the risk of losing the product.

    Finally, the task force believes that distributing small quantities to a large number of doctors will not speed up the vaccination of the population.

    “However, doctors have a crucial role to play, especially in reaching people who cannot get to vaccination centres” and in motivating their patients to get vaccinated.

    The Brussels Times