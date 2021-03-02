Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so far

Belgium’s latest figures show that 3.41% of people aged 18 and over have been fully vaccinated so far, while 5.54% of the adult population have at least received their first dose.
According to data from Sciensano, 509,948 people received the first dose of vaccine, representing 5.54% of the adult population. In addition, 314,319 second injections have been administered, meaning that 3.41% of people aged 18 and over have been vaccinated.
Nearly 200,000 doses of vaccine are now available and are reserved for caregivers, Sabine Stordeur of the task force on vaccination explained. Their priority is “neither a favour nor a privilege, it is a question of offering every citizen the chance to be able to count on them in case of need,” she added.
She also stressed that the vaccination strategy was continually adapted and that any suggestions were analysed “without blinkers or preconceived ideas.”