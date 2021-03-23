   
Flemish Government to seek additional advice on vaccination priority
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish Government to seek additional advice on vaccination...
Schools are ‘a mirror of the epidemic’, expert...
Brussels will get smart lampposts...
Consultative Committee could happen tomorrow...
Belgium in Brief: Doomscrolling As Lockdown Looms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Flemish Government to seek additional advice on vaccination priority
    Schools are ‘a mirror of the epidemic’, expert says
    Brussels will get smart lampposts
    Consultative Committee could happen tomorrow
    Belgium in Brief: Doomscrolling As Lockdown Looms
    Another lockdown: More impact, but at higher cost, says Steven Van Gucht
    Brussels Jazz Weekend to be held on balconies this year
    Coronavirus vaccination milestone: one million adults in Belgium vaccinated
    Elections in Israel in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis
    Reporters Without Borders sues Facebook over hate speech
    8 people injured in Brussels fire
    ‘Will not go away by itself’: Calls for stricter coronavirus measures mounting
    Germany extends lockdown until 18 April
    Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel poor
    Concerns raised over increasingly radicalised teenagers
    Poland to vaccinate NATO staff in Brussels
    ‘Additional coronavirus fighting measures will be taken if necessary,’ says Jan Jambon
    ‘I Couldn’t Move’: How STIB handled the Brussels Attacks aftermath
    Temperatures of up to 14 degrees expected in the coming days
    Hospitalisations in Belgium up by 22% since last week
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish Government to seek additional advice on vaccination priority

    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish Government will ask the Superior Health Council for additional advice on the vaccination rollout, specifically on whether there are groups that should be given priority in the coming months.

    The decision to consult the Superior Health Council on this topic was made following a meeting between the heads of the Flemish Government.

    “We are now asking whether there are any new insights since the last advice as to whether, and which, priority target groups could be vaccinated in addition to the over-65s and people with underlying health conditions,” Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon’s spokesperson told De Morgen. 

    Last week, Flemish Minister of Education Ben Weyts urged the regional government to include teachers in the next priority groups, however, Flemish Public Health Minister Wouter Beke said this would not happen, in line with a previous decision that, with the exception of police officers, there would be no priority groups following the vaccination of all people with underlying conditions.

    Related News

     

    In vaccination centres in Vilvoorde and Machelen, reserve lists of teachers have already been set up for when other people do not respond to their invitation, going in against the advice of the Flemish government.

    Virologist Steven Van Gucht discussed the vaccination prioritisation of teachers on Tuesday during a press conference of the Crisis Centre, saying it is a “very sensitive subject.”

    “If we do consider prioritising them, it would be to protect their function and to ensure that schools can remain open. However, infection risks do not stop there, as there can still be infections between pupils.”

    “At the moment, the half a million vaccines we have in reserve now should be reserved for people most at risk of complications and death,” he said.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times