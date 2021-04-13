People between ages of 30 and 64 in Belgium most dissatisfied with social contacts
Credit: Belga
People in Belgium are experiencing a high level of dissatisfaction with their social life, in particular those aged between 30 and 64, according to public health institute Sciensano’s latest Covid-19 Health Survey.
“This social unhappiness also translates into feelings of loneliness. Almost one in three people (27%) feel very lonely, whilst one in four people experience anxiety problems or depression. We see that the population is still destabilised and psychologically challenged,” said Stefaan Demarest, a researcher at Sciensano.
The report stated that “surprisingly, it is the 30-49 and 50-64-year-olds who most often report disturbed social lives, with 69% and 65% of them dissatisfied with their social contacts, respectively.” It added that people with disabilities (73%), couples with children (70%), followed by single people with children (69%) appear to be the most dissatisfied with their social contacts.
Meanwhile, the mental health of young adults (18-29 years) is by far the most affected (34% suffer from anxiety disorders and 38% from depression), and this figure is particularly high among young women (around 40%).
It also found that people are finding it more difficult to respect the coronavirus fighting measures than in December 2020, and reported that half of the people (49%) who violate certain measures think that the restrictions are too strict.
“The epidemiological situation has not allowed the relaxation of coronavirus fighting measures until now, leading to difficulties that a large number of people cannot (or can no longer) overcome,” the report stated.