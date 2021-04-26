‘Relaxations could be made sooner in Flanders if vaccination rollout is quicker,’ Jambon says
Credit: Belga
If the pace of the coronavirus vaccination rollout in Flanders is higher than in French-speaking Belgium, specific relaxations could be made sooner in the region, according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon.
He added that the vaccination preparedness in Brussels specifically is too low and that he hoped that both Wallonia and Brussels will make an effort to fight against skepticism, as “there is a lot of interaction between the regions, especially between Flanders and Brussels.”
The difference in vaccination levels is still relatively low at the moment, as just around one-quarter of the total population has received its first jab, but once the “vaccination campaign progresses, that will become an element on which we will have to make decisions,” said Jambon.