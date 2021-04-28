Single dose of coronavirus vaccine can halve transmission, study finds
Wednesday, 28 April 2021
Credit: Belga
A single dose of a coronavirus vaccine can halve the chances of people passing on the coronavirus if they become infected, according to a new study.
People given one dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines and who become infected at least three weeks later were between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus on to people within their households than those who weren’t vaccinated.
“This study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing vaccines cut transmission of this deadly virus. It further reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household,” said the UK’s health secretary, Matt Hancock.