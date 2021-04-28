   
Single dose of coronavirus vaccine can halve transmission, study finds
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A single dose of a coronavirus vaccine can halve the chances of people passing on the coronavirus if they become infected, according to a new study.

    People given one dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines and who become infected at least three weeks later were between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus on to people within their households than those who weren’t vaccinated.

    “This study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing vaccines cut transmission of this deadly virus. It further reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household,” said the UK’s health secretary, Matt Hancock.

    The Public Health England study, which is still to be peer-reviewed, analysed more than 57,000 people living in 24,000 households who were in contact with a vaccinated person.

    It found that people became protected around two weeks after receiving their dose and that this level was similar across age groups.

    Based on these preliminary findings, experts will analyse whether a second shot of the vaccines can further cut transmission, and how it is stopping transmission in the general population.

    In Belgium, almost 30% of the adult population received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday, according to public health institute Sciensano’s latest figures.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times