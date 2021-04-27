Put your vaccination ahead of your holiday plans, urges Flanders

“If we want to vaccinate six million people in Flanders in a couple of weeks, we will have to ask everyone to organise themselves as much as possible and give the vaccination priority,” he said, adding that vaccination centres “cannot offer a tailor-made deal for everyone.”
Generally, the invitations for vaccination are sent out about two weeks in advance, making it possible to plan ahead. Additionally, the date for the necessary second dose for most vaccines (except Johnson & Johnson) is also communicated in advance.
Flanders’ aim is to give all adults who want to get vaccinated their first dose before 11 July, a goal that is still feasible, Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke said last week.
On the website laatjevaccineren.be, people living in Flanders can check around which time they will be eligible for vaccination, roughly speaking.
Additionally, while Belgium has lifted its ban on non-essential travel to and from the country, travelling remains “strictly discouraged” as most of Europe is still a red zone.