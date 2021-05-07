Complaint filed against the state by parents who say their children suffer from Covid measures

A group of parents has filed a complaint against the state of Belgium for assault and battery, saying that the coronavirus measures have caused their children to suffer.

The complaint was lodged at the Brussels public prosecutor’s office on Friday morning by a dozen parents.

“We are targeting the fact that the government has extended the Covid-19 measures knowing that they have an impact on the mental health of young people,” said Jean-François Gérard, who filed the complaint on behalf of his clients.

“The injuries of these young people are therefore an indirect consequence of the government’s actions.”

The public prosecutor’s office must now examine the complaint and decide whether to launch an investigation.

The complaint received the support of the Trace ton cercle collective, which has brought together similarly minded parents.

“This complaint is an appeal on behalf of all parents, pupils, students and young adults to the federal government to urgently adopt measures adapted to young people, protecting their mental and physical health,” said the collective.

“After more than a year, it is clear that nothing has been done to address the dramatic psychological and physical consequences of the measures, especially on children and adolescents whose mental health is more than worrying, as suicide attempts, self-harm, eating disorders, anxiety and school dropouts increase.”

The collective says they hope the government will discuss a youth plan at the next Consultative Committee meeting, which will be held Tuesday 11 May.

