Brussels’ older citizens who didn’t get vaccine will receive reminder call

Monday, 26 April, 2021
    Monday, 26 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People in Brussels who were included in the previous phases of the coronavirus vaccination rollout but didn’t get a vaccine will receive a reminder phone call for another appointment from municipalities and health insurance companies.

    This initiative is part of the region’s bid to increase the vaccination intake among its older citizens, as the coverage of people aged over 75 is just 70% in Brussels, which meets the national target but is lower than in Flanders for example, where the coverage rate is 92% for the same age category.

    “We keep trying, even with those who received the invitation some time ago,” Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate told De Standaard.

    “It is important that the vaccination rate is as high as possible in the risk groups, also because there is a chance that young people will be less willing to be vaccinated,” she added.

    As fewer people are responding to vaccination invitations in the region, which uses the Bru-VAX registration platform to allow people to book appointments, it has lowered the age group targeted in the campaign to include over 51-year-olds.

    At the same time, the oldest age groups are being targeted again by phone calls asking them to consider being vaccinated. Pharmacists, general practitioners, and local associations, among others, are also playing a role in this initiative.

    Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said on Sunday that he will consider making specific relaxations earlier in Flanders if its vaccination rollout pace continues to outperform those of the French-speaking regions in Belgium.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times