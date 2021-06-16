Number of new coronavirus infections drops below 800...

The number of new coronavirus infections recorded daily has dropped below 800 for the first time in months, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Wednesday morning.

Between 6 and 12 June, an average of 764 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 42% compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 11% (an average of 39,554 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 2.4% (down by 1.1%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,077,087 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 7.4 people died per day from the virus (down by 6.4% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,099 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

Between 8 and 15 June, there was an average of 45 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 22% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Tuesday, a total of 651 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (66 fewer than on Monday), of whom 256 (-17) people were being treated in intensive care, and 152 (-3) were on a ventilator.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has halved since the last 14-day period and has now reached 126.7.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium recently dropped below 0.80 and now sits at 0.77. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

As of Monday, almost 62% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to more than 5.7 million people.

Of these, 3,169,664 people (34.4% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.