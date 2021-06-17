Four medical centres in Brussels to vaccinate their patients, without appointment

Four medical centres in Brussels will be able to administer coronavirus vaccines, in addition to the region’s ten vaccination centres, as part of a pilot project aimed at increasing the vaccination coverage of the most difficult to reach target groups.
“Vaccination through primary care complements the general vaccination strategy. The aim is to increase local vaccination coverage in the municipalities that experience the most difficulties and to actively raise awareness of the importance of vaccination, through the people in the field who they trust,” Cocom said in a press release.
The pilot project will last six weeks and will be evaluated after this period.
The medical centres themselves will register the administered vaccines in VaccinNet, and they will have to ensure a second dose is administered, either within their own centre or at the vaccination centre.
Who can now get vaccinated?
Brussels residents aged 65 and over can now get vaccinated without an appointment at any one of the ten Brussels vaccination centres.
Meanwhile, those aged 41 and older can get vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, of which only one dose is needed, without making an appointment at the Woluwe-Saint-Pierre centre, which will extend its opening hours on Friday 18 June 8:30 PM.