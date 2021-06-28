Wallonia allows people to pick their second vaccine date

People in Wallonia will now be able to pick the date of their second vaccine, providing they are getting the Pfizer vaccine, Health Minister Christie Morreale announced Monday on Bel RTL.

The decision to remove the fixed time period was taken last week and goes into effect from this week, Morreale’s office confirmed to the Belga agency.

“We allow all citizens to choose (the date of) their second dose within what is allowed by the drug, that is to say between 21 and 42 days, even 19 and 42 days,” Morreale explained on Bel RTL. “We’re trying to be as flexible as possible.”

The aim is to facilitate the vaccination of people wishing to go on holiday who would otherwise have had difficulties with timing.

According to figures announced on Thursday, 70% of the adult population in Wallonia has received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“70, the number of the day! This is the percentage of Walloons aged over 18 vaccinated with a first dose,” Morreale said on Twitter. “Objective: increasing the numbers for maximum protection. New actions to achieve this: Revax for all, open doors.”

Wallonia’s Revax campaign, aimed at the region’s entire population, will allow each person to make a vaccination appointment very quickly and directly, near their home or workplace, by calling the free vaccination number 0800/45.019 and giving their national registration number.

They can also follow the usual online registration procedure at www.jemevaccine.be or reactivate their expired vaccination code at www.myhealthviewer.be.

