   
Wallonia allows people to pick their second vaccine date
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 June, 2021
Latest News:
Wallonia allows people to pick their second vaccine...
Delta variant ‘spreading mainly through young people’, expert...
Belgium in Brief: Did Anyone Hear The Noise?...
Flemish socialist party seeks to make online voting...
Night bus services restart in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 June 2021
    Wallonia allows people to pick their second vaccine date
    Delta variant ‘spreading mainly through young people’, expert says
    Belgium in Brief: Did Anyone Hear The Noise?
    Flemish socialist party seeks to make online voting possible
    Night bus services restart in Brussels
    AstraZeneca delivery raises hope for quicker second dose for vulnerable people
    ‘Staying ahead of the virus’: AstraZeneca tests modified vaccine against variants
    New coronavirus test centres opened at two Belgian airports
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what has changed?
    Proximus will cut roaming fees outside EU from this summer
    Belgium-Portugal tonight: here’s how you can watch the game
    Business optimism on the increase ahead of summer sales
    Over 100 people attend forbidden memorial for Jürgen Conings
    Liège names street after Hélène van Heule, Belgium’s first female museum curator
    EU implements modified e-commerce rules from Thursday
    Storm alert: 1722 hotline activated
    Brussels: Nearly 2,000 job appointments scrapped because of language laws
    Rainbowgate at Euro 2020: sponsors showcase LGBTQ colours in stadia
    ‘Full understanding’ for Tomorrowland, but Pukkelpop will go ahead, mayor assures
    New from 1 July: Brussels and Flanders set their road taxes
    View more
    Share article:

    Wallonia allows people to pick their second vaccine date

    Monday, 28 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    People in Wallonia will now be able to pick the date of their second vaccine, providing they are getting the Pfizer vaccine, Health Minister Christie Morreale announced Monday on Bel RTL.

    The decision to remove the fixed time period was taken last week and goes into effect from this week, Morreale’s office confirmed to the Belga agency.

    “We allow all citizens to choose (the date of) their second dose within what is allowed by the drug, that is to say between 21 and 42 days, even 19 and 42 days,” Morreale explained on Bel RTL. “We’re trying to be as flexible as possible.”

    The aim is to facilitate the vaccination of people wishing to go on holiday who would otherwise have had difficulties with timing.

    Related News

     

    According to figures announced on Thursday, 70% of the adult population in Wallonia has received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

    “70, the number of the day! This is the percentage of Walloons aged over 18 vaccinated with a first dose,” Morreale said on Twitter. “Objective: increasing the numbers for maximum protection. New actions to achieve this: Revax for all, open doors.”

    Wallonia’s Revax campaign, aimed at the region’s entire population, will allow each person to make a vaccination appointment very quickly and directly, near their home or workplace, by calling the free vaccination number 0800/45.019 and giving their national registration number.

    They can also follow the usual online registration procedure at www.jemevaccine.be or reactivate their expired vaccination code at www.myhealthviewer.be.

    The Brussels Times