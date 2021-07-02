   
Vaccine protects for ‘at least eight months,’ says Johnson & Johnson
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 July, 2021
Latest News:
Vaccine protects for ‘at least eight months,’ says...
Tourists in limbo as Belgium can’t decide on...
Flagey will limit entry for football fans tonight...
4,000 cancers went undiagnosed in 2020 thanks to...
Belgium in Brief: Forza Italia?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 July 2021
    Vaccine protects for ‘at least eight months,’ says Johnson & Johnson
    Tourists in limbo as Belgium can’t decide on stricter travel rules for Portugal
    Flagey will limit entry for football fans tonight
    4,000 cancers went undiagnosed in 2020 thanks to Covid
    Belgium in Brief: Forza Italia?
    Take rising Covid-19 cases into account when making summer plans, warns expert
    Portugal is as worrying as India and Brazil, says Belgian expert
    Post-Brexit talks on access to EU financial markets have stalled, says Sunak
    Photogenic cows and angry birds: Artists overhaul Flemish walking routes
    Former Bpost CEO on trial in US for price-fixing
    Slovenia takes over EU presidency with focus on unfinished business
    Covid-19: Numbers in hospital drop below 300
    The Recap: Self-tests, Summer Beaches & African Marabou
    Two doses of all EU vaccines protect against Delta variant, EMA says
    Brussels’ open-air public swimming pool opens to the public
    EU to lift travel restrictions for 11 new third countries
    Brussels’ centre organises extra Johnson & Johnson vaccination day
    Belgian city turns Grand Place into summer beach
    Brussels Beer Project opens new bar in former Irish pub
    Belgium considering stricter measures for travellers returning from Portugal
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccine protects for ‘at least eight months,’ says Johnson & Johnson

    Friday, 02 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

    The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers protection against the coronavirus for “at least eight months” and is also effective against the Delta variant, the company announced on Thursday.

    The data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the length of time evaluated to date, the Johnson & Johnson company stated in a press release.

    Additionally, data show that the vaccine demonstrated “strong neutralising antibody activity” against the Delta variant, “at an even higher level” than for the Beta variant in South Africa, where high efficacy against severe disease was shown.

    “Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine generates a strong neutralising antibody response that does not wane,” said Mathai Mammen, Global R&D Head of the company.

    Related News:

     

    “Rather, we observe an improvement over time,” he said, adding that “a persistent and particularly robust, durable cellular immune response” was observed.

    The company based this conclusion on the research of the team of Dan Barouch of Harvard Medical School.

    The data are “promising and reassuring,” and showed that T-cell responses – including CD8+ T-cells that seek out and destroy infected cells – persisted over the eight-month timeframe examined.

    Barouch emphasised that this is not real-life data on efficacy, but added that antibody and T-cell responses usually indicate protection.