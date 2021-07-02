Vaccine protects for ‘at least eight months,’ says Johnson & Johnson

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers protection against the coronavirus for “at least eight months” and is also effective against the Delta variant, the company announced on Thursday.
The data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the length of time evaluated to date, the Johnson & Johnson company stated in a press release.
Additionally, data show that the vaccine demonstrated “strong neutralising antibody activity” against the Delta variant, “at an even higher level” than for the Beta variant in South Africa, where high efficacy against severe disease was shown.
“Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine generates a strong neutralising antibody response that does not wane,” said Mathai Mammen, Global R&D Head of the company.