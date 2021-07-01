   
Two doses of all EU vaccines protect against Delta variant, EMA says
Thursday, 01 July, 2021
    Two doses of all EU vaccines protect against Delta variant, EMA says

    Thursday, 01 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    People who have been fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines authorised in the EU seem to be well-protected against the delta coronavirus variant, said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) based on the latest scientific data.

    In its latest update on the coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, the EMA gave “reassuring news” about the efficacy of the vaccines against the delta variant of the virus.

    “We are aware of the concern about the rapid spread of the delta variant and other variants,” said Marco Cavaleri of the EMA. “At the moment, it seems that the four vaccines approved in the EU protect against all virus strains circulating in Europe, including the delta variant.”

    New data from field studies show that two doses of vaccines protect against the delta variant, according to him. “Data from lab studies also show that the antibodies of the approved can neutralise the delta variant.”

    Additionally, the EMA considers it “too early” to give a definitive recommendation on the use of two different coronavirus vaccines for the two necessary doses, but added that preliminary data show that it is both effective and safe.

    Several EU countries, such as France, are already mixing vaccines, by giving people the first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine and a second of Pfizer, for example.

    Belgium is currently not doing this: anyone who received their first shot with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is offered the same vaccine for their second dose. Only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available in one dose.