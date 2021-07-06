New daily coronavirus infections increased to over 500...

The number of new coronavirus infections being diagnosed in Belgium has risen above 500, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Tuesday morning.

Between 26 June and 2 July, an average of 506 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, more than double compared to the previous week.

However, the daily average of testing over the past week has also almost doubled, as a result of the summer holidays starting (an average of 60,051.0 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 1% (down by 0.2%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,088,363 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

Meanwhile, the other major coronavirus indicators are continuing to decrease, albeit more slowly than during the previous weeks.

During the same period, an average of 3.1 people died per day from the virus (down by 31% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,190 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium, and continuing a period of constant decline.

Between 29 June and 5 July, there was an average of 15.3 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 28% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Monday, a total of 261 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (two fewer than on Sunday) of whom 115 (the same as Sunday) people were being treated in intensive care, and 79 people (+4) were on a ventilator.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has dropped by 34% since the last 14-day period and now sits at 51, a slight increase from last week.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium has again risen to 0.84 after sitting between 0.70 and 0.75 for several weeks. While this number remains below 1, which it has for almost three months, it means that the epidemic is gradually slowing down.

As of Sunday, 79.3% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just under 7.4 million people.

Of these, just over 4.1 million people (45.2% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

The Brussels Times