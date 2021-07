Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Cyprus and parts of Spain turn red again on European travel map: The map of Europe is turning increasingly green for travellers from Belgium, but Cyprus and parts of Spain are coloured red again, in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Belgium at heart of EU’s battle against fake news and disinformation: Belgium will play a pivotal role in an initiative aimed at tackling the online spread of disinformation and fake news funded by the European Commission.

‘Put away loose garden furniture’: winds up to 80 km/h expected tomorrow: On Tuesday, gusts of wind of up to 80 kilometres per hour are possible across Belgium, already starting in the early morning, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Women-only hours in Brussels public open-air pool cause online controversy: The decision to implement women-only hours and allow the wearing of a burkini in Brussels’ recently opened public open-air swimming pool is at the base of a political debate in Belgium.

SNCB urged to consider rise in teleworking in new pricing policy: National rail company SNCB has been urged to take into account the changing mobility needs of its customers and the rise in teleworking when it comes to its new pricing policy.

Belgium can demand extra Covid test from travellers from Portugal, says Reynders: Belgium is allowed to implement stricter measures for tourists returning from Portugal by requiring an extra Covid-19 test, but a quarantine or travel ban would go “too far,” according to European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

Jürgen Conings: ‘Serious errors’ made by military secret service, report finds: The military secret service (the General Intelligence and Security Service or ADIV) made “serious mistakes” in the Jürgen Conings case, according to a report by the Committee I, responsible for reviewing the activities and functioning of State Security.

VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site bug: The VisitWallonia campaign promised €80 worth of experiences in Wallonia for 25,000 people, sold out on Monday morning after just 18 minutes.

England set to make facemasks optional by 19 July: Face masks and social distancing will no longer be compulsory in England from 19 July, despite a rise in the number of coronavirus cases as a result of the spread of the Delta variant, British media reported on Sunday.

Walloons still have to present Covid test or certificate to enter Spain: Even though Wallonia turned green on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s map on Friday, residents wanting to travel to Spain still have to show a negative PCR test or proof of recovery or vaccination.

