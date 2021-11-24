   
New cases in Europe account for 70% of global total
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Latest News:
New cases in Europe account for 70% of...
Consultative Committee can meet within the hour ‘if...
Why Brussels still lags with vaccines...
Lion population halved since release of ‘The Lion...
Schools to close for extra half-day holiday on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    New Bruvax error allows Brussels residents to get booster dose already
    2
    Covid infections in Belgium are ‘not slowing down,’ warns Van Gucht
    3
    Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare
    4
    Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna to Brussels
    5
    Brussels roads will be taken over by tractors in December
    Share article:

    New cases in Europe account for 70% of global total

    Wednesday, 24 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    As the coronavirus situation in Europe worsens, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) latest data has shown the continent accounted for nearly 70% of new Covid-19 cases reported globally last week.

    A total of 3.59 million cases were recorded worldwide last week, of which nearly 2.5 million (around 70%) were identified in Europe, the WHO announced on Tuesday evening in its weekly epidemiological report. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 258 million have been infected globally.

    Europe was the only region where the number of new infections actually increased over a week, while the week-on-week increase in the number of new cases in Europe has risen to 11%, 5% higher than the overall increase recorded worldwide.

    Nearly 40% of countries in the region (24 out of the 61) reported an increase in new cases of over 10%, while a quarter of countries reported an increase in new deaths of more than 10% in the past week.

    Related News

     

    However, as the vaccination coverage rate is high in most European countries, the number of deaths overall rose by just 3% last week, far less than in the Americas or, worse still, in the Western Pacific, where the increase was 29%.

    Since the end of September, the number of daily deaths linked to the pandemic has doubled. The death toll as a result of the virus globally currently sits at over 5.1 million, according to the latest information from the John Hopkins’ resource centre.

    Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the WHO expressed concern that the “firm grip” of the Covid-19 epidemic in Europe could lead to an additional 700,000 deaths by spring.

    Curbing infections

    In Europe, the highest numbers of new cases were reported in Germany (333,473 new cases; a 31% increase since last week), while the number of reported cases in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as Russia, has also dramatically increased.

    The worsening coronavirus situation across Europe is resulting in some countries imposing stricter measures for unvaccinated people and even lockdowns to curb the spread of the infection.

    In Belgium, too, the situation is worsening, as the second-highest number of infections is being recorded since the start of the pandemic, and according to virologist Steven Van Gucht, infection rates are not showing any signs of slowing down.

    In light of the current situation, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon stated that the Consultative Committee, which decides whether new rules will be implemented, can meet to discuss new measures at an hour’s notice if necessary, however, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has said Belgium is not considering a new lockdown.

    Instead, the Consultative Committee decided on a range of measures last week that recently came into force, including the expansion of mandatory face masks and mandatory homeworking, to curb infections.

    Latest news

    Consultative Committee can meet within the hour ‘if necessary,’ says Jambon
    Commenting on Belgium's rising coronavirus infection rate, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon stated that the Consultative Committee can meet to ...
    Why Brussels still lags with vaccines
    Belgium has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, but in Brussels – particularly the poorer neighbourhoods on the west side of the canal ...
    Lion population halved since release of ‘The Lion King’
    Since the release of the film 'The Lion King' in 1994, almost half of all wild lions have disappeared from the African continent as the global lion ...
    Schools to close for extra half-day holiday on 24 December
    Schools in Belgium have been given permission to close their doors earlier on Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Friday, essentially giving ...
    New Bruvax error allows Brussels residents to get booster dose already
    Due to a new error in the system, Brussels residents who are not eligible for a booster vaccination can still get an appointment via the Bruvax ...
    Belgium in Brief: The L-Word
    As the Belgian rate of infection continues its sharp increase, experts, parts of the population, and politicians are starting to worry about the ...
    Belgium’s first female doctor honoured with Google search doodle
    Google has commemorated Isala Van Diest – Belgium's first female doctor – with a doodle displayed on their search engine home page on Wednesday, ...
    Belgian ghost company received more than €6 million from Congo
    A ghost company based in Brussels received more than €6 million from a Belgian-Congolese entrepreneurial duo linked to Congo's former president, ...
    Covid infections in Belgium are ‘not slowing down,’ warns Van Gucht
    As infection rates are not showing any signs of slowing down yet, reducing close contacts in our private lives must be a priority, says virologist ...
    Half of French-speaking Belgians can’t afford necessary healthcare
    An increasing number of people in Belgium are postponing healthcare this year, with almost half of French-speaking Belgians doing without at least ...
    Christmas tree travels on night train from Vienna to Brussels
    A Christmas tree measuring over four metres which will decorate the Brussels seat of the European Parliament in December was transported on the night ...
    More than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, 656 in ICU
    There are currently more than 3,300 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom almost 660 are being treated in intensive care as a result of the virus. ...