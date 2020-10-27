Thalys to cancel 70% of trains from November

High-speed train operator Thalys has announced that it has been forced to only run 30% of its usual service as of 2 November as a result of coronavirus.

In October, Thalys, which carries passengers from Brussels to France, the Netherlands and Germany, reduced services from around 60% to 40%. From 2 November, there will still be six return trips per day between Brussels and Paris, three return trips between Brussels and Amsterdam and two return trips between Brussels and Germany. This transportation plan will be implemented until December 14.

From 14 December, one-third of the normal services will run, with seven return trips per day between Brussels and Paris, four return trips between Brussels and Amsterdam and two return trips between Brussels and Germany.

For the low-cost train Izi, nothing changes. One round trip between Brussels and Paris on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

