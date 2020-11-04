   
Thalys suspends trains between Brussels and Germany
Wednesday, 04 November, 2020
    Wednesday, 04 November 2020
    Thalys suspends trains between Brussels and Germany

    Wednesday, 04 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    High-speed train operator Thalys will suspend services between Brussels and Germany as well as its Izy trains between Brussels and Paris, the rail operator announced on Wednesday.

    This move – which goes into effect on Saturday 7 November and lasts until 12 December inclusive – is the company’s response to the effect of the continuing coronavirus crisis on transport, and the measures taken by countries.

    From 7 November to 12 December, Thalys will instead only offer two daily return trips between Brussels and Paris, and one daily return trip between Brussels and Amsterdam.

    “From this date, our Premium class catering services and the Thalys Welcome Bar will also be suspended. Our lounges in Brussels and Paris will be closed,” it added

    The high-speed train operator claims to be going through “the most serious crisis in its history” and forecasts a 70% drop in revenue in 2020.

    This news updated a previous statement the company that it would only run 30% of its usual service as of 2 November. It had said that – from 2 November – there will still be six return trips per day between Brussels and Paris, three return trips between Brussels and Amsterdam and two return trips between Brussels and Germany.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times