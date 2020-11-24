Thalys doubles trains between Brussels and Paris from mid-December
Credit: Belga
High-speed train operator Thalys will double the number of trains between Brussels and Paris from 13 December, it announced.
Thalys had scrapped a significant part of its offer due to the coronavirus crisis. Among other measures, the company had reduced the number of return trips between Brussels and Paris to two. From mid-December, that will be brought up to four.
The connection between Brussels and Dortmund, Germany, will also be re-established after being interrupted since 2 November.