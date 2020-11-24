   
Thalys doubles trains between Brussels and Paris from mid-December
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020
    Thalys doubles trains between Brussels and Paris from mid-December

    Tuesday, 24 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    High-speed train operator Thalys will double the number of trains between Brussels and Paris from 13 December, it announced.

    Thalys had scrapped a significant part of its offer due to the coronavirus crisis. Among other measures, the company had reduced the number of return trips between Brussels and Paris to two. From mid-December, that will be brought up to four.

    The connection between Brussels and Dortmund, Germany, will also be re-established after being interrupted since 2 November.

    Meanwhile, trains between Amsterdam and Brussels will still only perform one return trip per day.

    The company does not expect a full return to normal before 2022, both Bruzz and Bx1 said.

    Thalys is expecting a 70% drop in turnover for 2020, according to Bx1.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times