   
Taxes on hybrid cars in Brussels and Wallonia much higher than in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 February, 2021
Latest News:
Easing measures for young people should not depend...
SNCB closes ticket offices in 44 stations this...
De Croo’s home vandalized with swastikas...
Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II...
ECDC begins monitoring vaccinations in EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Easing measures for young people should not depend on vaccination, youth minister says
    SNCB closes ticket offices in 44 stations this year
    De Croo’s home vandalized with swastikas
    Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II tunnel
    ECDC begins monitoring vaccinations in EU
    ‘We will give up our place’: Belgians ask to prioritise young people for vaccines
    Belgium in Brief: 500 Arrests, 0 Locked Up
    Taxes on hybrid cars in Brussels and Wallonia much higher than in Flanders
    Chear Sheet: What changes 1 Feb
    500 protesters arrested at Brussels Covid-19 rally, none in jail
    More than 1 in 4 Belgian municipalities have poorly secured websites
    Limit doctors’ incomes to €290,000, mutual fund suggests
    Ryanair expecting worst financial year in its history
    Tournée Minérale: Belgians challenged to alcohol-free February for fifth year in a row
    Risk of flooding in Belgium continues ahead of warmer temperatures
    Brussels told to improve air-quality monitoring or face fines
    Belgium’s average coronavirus infections increase while hospitalisations drop
    Foster-parent leave incorporated into pension benefits
    UK to apply to join trans-Pacific free trade partnership
    RMI warns of slippery roads on Sunday evening in Liège, Luxembourg
    View more
    Share article:

    Taxes on hybrid cars in Brussels and Wallonia much higher than in Flanders

    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels and Wallonia’s tax on the introduction of hybrid vehicles can be significantly higher than in Flanders, La Dernière Heure noted on Monday.

    The tax on hybrid vehicles in Brussels and Wallonia can run up to €4,957, while it amounts to €45.56 for almost all hybrid vehicles in Flanders.

    Last year, 47,171 hybrid vehicles were sold in Belgium, according to Febiac figures, of which 33,100 in the north of the country (70.2%) against only 7,094 (15%) in Brussels and 6,977 (14.8%) in Wallonia.

    The considerable difference can be explained by the “polluter pays” principle introduced in Flanders, exempting owners of new hybrid vehicles from the road tax until December 31, if the vehicle emits less than 50 g of CO2 per kilometre driven.

    Related News

     

    Since 1 January, the road tax is again in effect, but it is still based on the polluter pays principle: the less CO2 the vehicle emits, the less its owner pays. In Wallonia and Brussels, on the other hand, new vehicles continue to be taxed on the basis of their power, with the exception of electric cars, for which the tax is set at €61.5.

    Hybrid vehicles, which have both internal combustion and electric engines, are taxed on the basis of the power of their internal combustion engine and not on the pollution generated when they are driven. To put it plainly: a powerful car that does not pollute will be taxed more than a small city car that pollutes a lot.

    As a result, the south of the country finds itself with sometimes very large tax differentials compared to Flanders, but reforms are in sight. The Brussels Region is considering abolishing both the road tax and the annual road tax. In Wallonia, a reform of car taxation has also been included in the regional policy declaration.

    The Brussels Times