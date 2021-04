Belgium’s Council of Ministers on Friday approved a draft decree temporarily reducing value-added tax (VAT) in the hospitality sector.

The draft, proposed by Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem (CD&V), includes the implementation of a reduced VAT rate of 6% on restaurants and restaurant services, including all beverages, from 8 May to 30 September 2021, the Vivaldi coalition said in a press release.

Related News

The Consultative Committee on Friday confirmed the reopening of terraces from 8 May. They will be allowed to serve customers from 8:00 AM to 10.00 PM each day.

The Brussels Times