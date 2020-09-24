Covid-19: ‘Last chance to prevent a repeat of last spring’, Commission warns

Europe’s Member states “must be ready to roll out control measures immediately and at the right time, at the very first sign of potential new outbreaks,” the European Commission warned on Thursday.

A risk assessment published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) “clearly shows us that we cannot lower our guard,” said Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides in a press release.

“With some Member States experiencing higher numbers of cases than during the peak in March, it is abundantly clear that this crisis is not behind us.”

Social distancing, hygiene and face masks are not enough to reduce or control exposure, according to the ECDC.

Related News

The centre “calls for non-pharmaceutical interventions, testing strategies, contact tracing, quarantine measures, adequate risk communication and measures protecting mental health,” the Commission said.

“It is also everyone’s responsibility to maintain the necessary personal protective measures such as physical distancing, hand hygiene and staying at home when feeling ill,” said ECDC Director Andrea Ammon.

“The pandemic is far from over and we must not drop our guard,” Ammon added.

“We are at a decisive moment, and everyone has to act decisively and use the tools we have,” Kyriakides said, underlining that “this might be our last chance to prevent a repeat of last spring.”

Europe is the world’s third-most affected region, according to the World Health Organisation, with 5,320,422 confirmed cases. That includes 106,887 confirmed cases in Belgium, the latest figures by the Sciensano public health institute show.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times